To make a complete restraint on the spread of the Coronavirus, the Qatar government has made it compulsory for every resident and citizen to install the health monitoring Ehteraz Mobile application. The decision comes after the May 22 meeting of the Cabinet which also issues other guidelines of phased reopening of the country along with other issuing several health measures post the lifting of the lockdown.

Everything about the Ehteraz Mobile application

The Ehteraz mobile application has been developed by the Ministry of Interior. The word ‘Ehteraz’ means precaution and the application justifies its name by helping to track if the user has come into contact with an infected person or not while also providing health tips and updates regarding the Pandemic which has engulfed the world.

The application was first released in the first week of April and supported both iOS and Android versions. While it helps the user determine their safety by letting them know of any suspicious contact they have made, it also allows others to maintain the social distancing and health precaution following the pandemic by using Bluetooth and location services.

The app was made mandatory for those leaving their houses for any work where they can come in contact with unknown person and has been made a necessary post 22nd May’s Cabinet meeting.

Features of the Ehteraz Mobile Application

Here are the features of the Ehteraz Application which has been made mandatory by the government of Qatar –

Monitoring those in quarantine and to see if they are still staying in the quarantine facilities

It can inform the health officials about individuals showing positive signs of Covid19 and who require proper treatment

It can let the app user know if they have come in contact with an infected person while being out. The health status of the user can be checked through QR codes in the app.

There are four codes in the system – Red, Grey, Yellow and Green.

Green means that the individual is not sick. Grey means that the individual is suspected of having the virus or exhibiting symptoms, or might have come into contact with an infected person but has not been tested yet.

A yellow status means that the person is in quarantine and should be staying in the quarantine for the stipulated period.

Finally, red status means that the person has been Covid19 positive and is undergoing treatment.

Installing Ehteraz Mobile application

Visit the app store or Google play store for Android users

Search for Ehteraz app

Click install and open the app post installation

Choose the preferred language and click ‘accept’

Change the phone’s setting to make it ‘always on’

Register your phone number, QID number and QID expiry date

Enter the OTP to complete the registration process

Residents must follow the orders issued by the Cabinet ministry to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy amid the pandemic. The cabinet has also made violations liable for a fine up to QR 200,000 or a jail term for 3 years or both.

Read More : http://www.qatarjust.com/qatar-brings-new-safety-measures-for-covid19-fines-up-to-qr-200000-or-jail-time/