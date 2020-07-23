The Governmental Communications Office announced that within the framework of the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed in the State of Qatar as a result of the Corona pandemic (Covid-19) and based on the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar which was announced earlier, the travel policies that will be implemented as of On Saturday, August 1, based on public health indicators in Qatar and the rest of the world.

First: The quarantine policy was reviewed and the following was decided:

– All those coming to the State of Qatar from low-risk countries are required to perform a corona virus detection examination upon their arrival at the airport, and to sign a formal commitment to adhere to the home quarantine for a week, knowing that the person’s condition in applying a precaution will be in yellow, meaning that he is obliged to quarantine. After the week has passed, the person must go to one of the accredited health centers to do a corona examination (Covid-19) again. If the condition is positive, the person will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the quarantine period ends with the end of the week and the person’s condition changes in applying precaution to green color. It should be noted that the list of low-risk countries will be published on the website of the Ministry of Public Health, as will be announced by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, knowing that this list will be reviewed every two weeks.

– All comers from countries not mentioned in the list of low-risk countries in which Covid-19 testing centers have been certified are required to examine and obtain a virus-free certificate no more than 48 hours before traveling. The arrivals also adhere to the home quarantine for a week as soon as they arrive in Doha with following the policy and conditions of those coming from the low-risk countries mentioned above.

– Arrivals from the rest of the countries that are not mentioned in the list of low-risk countries in which centers have not approved Coffid-19 will be subjected to a hotel stone at their own expense for a week, provided that hotel accommodation is booked through the “Discover Qatar” website before arriving in Qatar . After a week has passed since the date of the hotel stone’s start, the exit of the people will be linked to the Covid-19 examination. If the condition is positive, the person will be transferred to isolation, and if it is negative, the person will pledge to the home stone for another week. Domestic stone.

Second: Qatari citizens and their wives, spouses, children and permanent residency owners:

They can travel outside the country and return at any time, while adhering to all the aforementioned procedures and according to the countries coming from it.

The patients who receive treatment abroad at the expense of the state, their registered companions, and the scholars who are dispatched for work assignments are excluded from the cost of the hotel stone.

Third: Residents:

– They will be allowed to return to the State of Qatar starting from the first of August 2020, where the entry mechanism for residents will be organized based on a series of priorities, including public health indicators, the nature of needs in the various government and semi-government sectors and humanitarian cases, by submitting requests for return permits via the website For “Qatar Gate” based on the aforementioned priorities.

– The employer shall bear the costs of the quarantine for the residents of the blue collar in the private sector and domestic workers in the facilities for quarantine at a nominal cost after obtaining the entry permit.

Fourth: Categories for Home Stone:

The Ministry of Public Health has specified the following categories for home quarantine for a week, regardless of the destination from which they came.

– Those over 55 years of age

People who have had an organ or spinal cord transplant

People receiving immunosuppressive treatments

People suffering from heart diseases

People with moderate to severe asthma

People receiving cancer treatment

– pregnant women

– Babysitting mothers for children up to five years old

People with kidney failure

People with chronic liver diseases

People whose lower limbs are amputated

People with disabilities who require assistance in carrying out their activities

Children with disabilities and their mothers

People with epilepsy and receiving treatment

People suffering from diabetic foot disease

People whose first-degree relatives have died in the 10 days before arrival

People suffering from mental and psychiatric illnesses receiving treatment, and people suffering from detention phobia

Diabetics who are receiving treatment

High blood pressure patients

Workers in different sectors are required to coordinate with their employers about the dates of travel and return, and families and educational staff must take the quarantine period into account when planning to return to the State of Qatar, in order to avoid absenteeism during the mandatory quarantine period, whether in the designated facilities or at home.

It should also be noted that the process of issuing return permits for residents will be through the website of the “Qatar Gate” until the need to organize the entry process ends based on the relevant public health indicators.

For more information regarding the mechanisms for issuing return permits to the State of Qatar, you can visit the Ministry of Public Health page dedicated to Corona Virus (Covid-19) or contact the government contact center via the hotline (109).

** List of low-risk countries with Covid-19 infection