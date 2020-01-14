*Gulf Times and Arrayah go hi-tech with end-to-end seamless integration of all enterprise resources

Qatar’s largest circulated dailies Gulf Times and Arrayah have gone hi-tech by adopting the next-generation technology transformation solution.Setting up an industry benchmark, Gulf Publishing and Printing Co (GPPC), the publisher of the Doha-based newspapers, has embarked on implementing the state-of-the-art ERP Suite – CIO365 jointly with India-based Technology Services company DOT1 Solutions and Doha-based business consulting firm Al Meer Consultancy Services, becoming the first in the industry to achieve such a feat in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in Qatar.



GPPC executive manager Yousuf al-Darwish signs the agreement as Al Meer Consultancy Services chairman Mohamed al-Meer, Bose Sebastian, GPPC IT manager Mohsen Farag, and Legal Affairs section head Mohamed Rostom look on

Located both in the main office and the printing press in the Industrial Area, with over 100 plus users, a fully-operational commercial printing division and the largest daily newspaper circulation in the country, GPPC also manages hundreds of advertisement bookings a day for both the print and online publications.

DOT1 Solutions shall facilitate Gulf Times and Arrayah with complete business transformation, while managing the business complexities, improving scale and reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), thereby leading to higher Return on Investments (ROI). Gulf Times is going to use a system which is end-to-end seamlessly integrated with all enterprise resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousuf al-Darwish, GPPC executive manager, said: “I am sure the introduction of the latest technology and the support of domain experts from the India- based IT company will help us improve the process by way of seamless integration between all departments and business functions which was one of our challenges and keep up with the rapid development and growth of Qatar, the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“With the introduction of this new system in place we are sure that complete straight-through processing of entire business processes will be achieved to improve and reduce the processing time and help the key stakeholders to achieve better turn around time in completing the work”.

Al Meer Consultancy chairman Mohamed al-Meer said: “We studied in detail the preliminary business requirement of our prestigious customer Gulf Publishing and Printing Co. and spent considerable time to do a detailed study of all the processes to find the matching solution for them. We looked for solutions in various markets and narrowed down to DOT1 Solutions based on their success record. I am sure this project will definitely take both GPPC and Al Meer Consultancy along with DOT1 to another level of excellence in their respective domains”.

“The IT team needed a robust plan to face the growth objective that was put forth by the management. The need of the hour was transformational change in the way IT was being looked at, and what IT could deliver to fuel the growth plan. Gulf Times and Arrayah users will have an advantage of new and advanced Ad- integrated ERP system. Data and records can now be viewed as per the respective authorisation. Entries are flowing smoothly from one module to another at the click of buttons. Middle Management can now oversee the real-time data required for monitoring, using Analytical Reports. This will lead the organisation in becoming more agile and efficient, process-dependent instead of people-dependent,” an official of the GPPC’s IT department said.

The signing ceremony was also attended by GPPC IT manager Mohsen Farag, head of IT section Osama Abdel Gawad, Legal Affairs section head Mohamed Rostom, and Al Meer Consultancy partner Bose Sebastian.