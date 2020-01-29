HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousef bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro and HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr Mohamed Abdul Wahed Ali al-Hammadi joined Indian ambassador

P Kumaran in cutting a cake at a reception to celebrate the 71st Republic Day of India yesterday as Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Ibrahim Yousif Fakhroo and Eritrean ambassador and dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ali Ibrahim Ahmed looked on. A large gathering of diplomats representing a number of nations and other dignitaries from various walks of life attended the function at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel. Indian school girls sang the national anthems of Qatar and India on the occasion. PICTURES: Jayaram

