The Ministry of Municipality and Environment, represented by the Department of Environmental Protection and Wildlife, in co-operation with other departments concerned, has finished fencing off a green area in Rawdat Muaither Al Darb. This has been done in compliance with wildlife-related norms to ensure the preservation of the area’s natural components. The fence is aimed at preventing grazing and vehicles from entering the area while allowing pedestrian entry, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY