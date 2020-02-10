Gulf Exchange has launched its Sinhala website (www.gulfexchange.com.qa/si) in celebration of Sri Lanka’s 72nd Independence Day.

The launch took place in the presence of Sri Lanka deputy ambassador Ratnasingam Kohularangan, Kenyan ambassador Patrick Cornel Odero Ahenda, senior management, staff and guests.

Jaafar Ali al-Sarraf, general manager, Gulf Exchange, congratulated the Sri Lankan community in Qatar on their Independence Day. He said the Sinhala website resembles Gulf Exchange’s “commitment to support the community members in both countries as more than 120,000 community members are living in Qatar, speaking the Sinhala language”.

Kohularangan thanked Gulf Exchange for launching the Sinhala website and praised the company for its “exemplary service” since 1977. He added that said the initiative coincides with Sri Lanka’s 72nd Independence Day, which makes it a memorable occasion.

Ahmad Ali al-Sarraf, deputy general manager, Gulf Exchange, unveiled the updated corporate profile of Gulf Exchange and highlighted the milestones achieved in 2019. He praised the support and commitment of Bank of Ceylon and Commercial Bank of Sri Lanka, where customers can now transfer through any of Gulf Exchange branches as well as Ooredoo Mobile Money instantly to banks in Sri Lanka.

He also referred to the previous launch of websites in Malayalam and Tamil languages, with the event being attended by renowned Indian community members. The launch took place on January 25, coinciding with India’s Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26.

SMART iNFOTEC, which has led the development of the company’s websites in 10 languages, was also represented at the event. Its executive director, Reji Ulahannan, expressed pleasure at partnering with Gulf Exchange and praised the company’s commitment to deploying fintech since 1991 and promoting digital transformation.

During the event, Jaafar Ali al-Sarraf recognised and appreciated the Al Arabi Club table tennis team for winning the third place in the Men’s Table Tennis League 2019/2020, which was sponsored by Gulf Exchange. The event also witnessed a partnership signing with Excellence Training Center for the company staff’s professional training and development.

Gulf Exchange recently partnered with Smart Gym to promote physical and mental fitness and to encourage work-life balance. Also, to celebrate Qatar National Sport Day tomorrow, the company has lined up various sports activities for its employees.

