*SME tenants will get 15% rent reduction for a period of six months



Leading logistics provider GWC, the developer and operator of GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, has announced that retail outlet tenants in the park will be exempted from rent for a period of three months, with effective from March 16.

In addition, all companies falling under the small and medium enterprises category will receive support in the form of 15% rent reduction for a period of six months, starting 16 March 2020.

This announcement comes in cooperation with the Economic Zones Company (Manateq) and are in line with the directives of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to support the SMEs in tackling financial consequences of COVID-19 outbreak.

GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park was built over an area spanning 500,000 sqm. Optimised for SMEs, the park offers dry, A/C and cold warehouses in addition to open yard storage facility, staff accommodation, supermarket, mosque, first aid and life amenities.

The project was awarded to GWC by Economic Zones Company (Manateq) in late 2015 with a two-year deadline.

After completing the project on-time, it was accoladed by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce as the first PPP project to bear fruit in Qatar.