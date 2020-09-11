Her Excellency (H.E.) In Qatar, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari is one of the most famous persons in the nation’s healthcare system and was guided by three general aims: better health, better care, and better value. Under her guidance, the Ministry of Public Health has flourished and her commitment to aims has improved her health and medicinal services in Qatar, in an economical way. Because of her continuous dedication and hard work, Qatar is one of fifth best nations all over the world. Since, in the year of 2019 for health organization, as positioned by the UK’s Legatum Institute, a London-based research organization.

In Qatar, she is at the lead of the battle against the corona virus (COVID-19). Moreover, she played an integral control in keeping the disease from control over Qatar, her vital researching and dedicated group.

Dr. Hanan was a minister of a public health organization in Qatar from the year of 2016. Here are some of the obligations in her ministry of public health, which includes:

Administering the quality and viability of service conveyed by public and private sector health specialist providers.

Administering general health service programs, including disease avoidance, word related health, fresh food, environment security and national inoculation programs.

Several Arrangements and developments regarding healthcare of Qatar’s National Health and Public Health organizations, and observing their recruitment.

Education

After finishing her degree in Healthcare Management, she achieved her PhD in Brunel University in the UK in 2002.

Profession

She worked at World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters and worked as a freelance health reporter, before joining the HMC’s Women’s Hospital in 1996, and she rose to become Managing Director in 2007, a position that she even holds today. She has been credited with changing the HMC into an integrated academic health system, that she has won various awards and achieved numerous global accreditations. It is her love, her responsibility and her remarkable work in the medical field that picked up her the esteemed title of the Minister of Public Health. A place that has taken the degree of healthcare in Qatar up a level.

Different duties

Dr. Hanan is the Chairman of the Qatar Biobank Board of Directors and the Academic Health System International Advisory Board, the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute International Advisory Board and various different councils at the MoPH.

She is also Co-Chair in the Joint Advisory Board of Weill Cornell Medicine and Vice-Chair for the Board of the Qatar Precision Medicine Institute.

In the Sidra Board of Governors, she is also a member. The Board of Directors of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, the Qatar University Board of Regents. The Qatar Foundation’s Research, Development and Innovation Council.

Her Excellency was chosen as a universal member from the United States’ National Academy of Medicine (NAM) in October 2018.

Other roles

H.E. Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari is a teacher at Imperial College in London. She is also a speaker and thought pioneer in the healthcare industry in the region.