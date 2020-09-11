In 1948, His Excellency Sheik Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani was born. The relative of the ruling Al Thani family, had a sharp eye for business since he was a young person. At the age of 16, he began selling vehicle parts and by the 1960s was the sole merchant of Bridgestone Tires in Qatar (Forbes).

In 1964, He began Al Faisal Holding, which over the most recent five decades has developed into one of Qatar’s greatest businesses and even claims more than 20 hotels around the globe, including the St. Regis in Washington, D.C. furthermore, Miami, and the W Hotel in London (Forbes).

H.E. Sheik Faisal’s example of a success story is the result of hard work, enterprising vision, drive and innovative thinking. Today, his famous over all the world as Qatar’s most successful businessman and has a dominant part stake in the traded on organisation, Aamal which possesses land in Qatar and sells medical supplies and pharmaceuticals (Forbes) Seeking after success through hard work and innovative thinking.

H.E. Sheik Faisal’s astute business awareness, Al Faisal Holding has developed into Qatar’s biggest secretly held enhanced industry branches with operations that are proceeding to develop strongly across nearby, regional and worldwide markets. The combination is a broadly regarded supporter of the advancement of Qatar’s information put together economy through its concentration on education and experience improvement among the current age of young Qataris on whom the nation’s future economic development will depend.

Participating in different jobs

His main positions in Qatar, and we’ve included a few of his different responsibilities:

Main Positions

Founder and Chairman of “Al Faisal Holding Company”

Founder and Chairman of “Aamal Company Q.P.S.C.”

Chairman of the “Qatari Businessmen Association”

Founder and Chairman of “Sheik Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum”

Founder and Chairman of “Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation”

Founder and Chairman of “Sheik Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Center for Entrepreneurship in the Middle East”

Different Positions

Member from the Board of Trustees of Qatar University

Member from the Board of Trustees of Business College of DePaul University–Chicago, USA

Member from the Board of Trustees of the American School of Doha (ASD)

Encouraging the culture and legacy of Qatar

H.E. Sheik Faisal isn’t only a successful businessman, he takes a distinct fascination for encouraging the culture and legacy of his nation. He is massively proud of Qatar’s past and its effects on the social conduct of Qatari society. And that is the reason, he started the legacy museum called the Sheik Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum (FBQ Museum) in 1988 out of a fort in the Al Samriya area of Doha. The goal was to restore open interest and passion about nearby culture, and this museum was the ideal method to sustain his vision. This window to the magnificence and wonder of the past of Qatar and the Islamic world has been opened for people from walking to view and experience.

The FBQ Museum says the story of Qatar through the personal collection of man, H.E. Sheik Faisal and his family. The exhibition is H.E. Sheik Faisal’s side interest and probably the greatest passion. The collection inside the museum highlights his interesting cluster of more than 15,000 displays covering a range of expressions, personal artefacts and equipment, as numerous ordinary family units and traditional things that exhibit Qatari life in the pre-oil period.

The FBQ Museum is an interesting place with many collections of old artefacts, furniture, Islamic art, weapons, coins, carpets, vintage vehicles, ancient bones and fossils of dinosaurs and different animals that roamed the earth around then. There’s even a plane in the museum!

The FBQ Museum is the pride of Qatar and has earned Sheik Faisal the title of ‘Legacy personality for 2012’ by the Arab Center for Tourism Media in 2012.

Transforming a personal passion into a public interest

H.E. Sheik Faisal is an eager authority of artefacts and art that signify Islam with Qatari traditions and its rich social legacy and customs, and his put these in the museum. Each piece has been handpicked throughout the years by H.E. Sheik Faisal himself travels around the globe. The museum showcases his immense collection of rare and extremely valuable pieces so guests can get a brief look at the Islamic culture and the Qatari lifestyle throughout the years. Pieces in the museum go back to the dinosaur time a great many years ago and proceed onward to contain the previous Islamic period and regular items that were used by Qataris in their daily lives till recently.