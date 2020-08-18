Despite the media and political drumming of the peace agreement concluded between the UAE and the Israeli entity under the auspices of the United States of America, which talked a lot about the privileges that the Emirates would gain from behind its abandonment of the Palestinian issue and its announcement of normalization with Israel, especially in the military field, Israeli media revealed that the Tel Aviv government It asked the United States not to sell F-35s to the UAE even after the normalization of relations between the two countries.

“The request of the Israeli government comes due to fears that there will be secret talks with the Gulf state that will lead to an agreement on the sale of sensitive military equipment without informing senior security officials in Israel,” Russia Today reported, citing the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. “.

According to the officials, the Israeli government requested that it is aware that the Gulf states had pressured Israel in the past to remove its opposition to military deals with the United States of America.

The newspaper added, “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to sell advanced technological equipment to the UAE as part of the normalization agreement, but stressed that American aircraft would not be sold.”

And she stressed, “Israel aspires to remain the only party in the Middle East that possesses these advanced American aircraft.”

It seems that the UAE will be satisfied with being the meek and obedient lamb of the Israeli entity’s orders, as an official Israeli document revealed that the Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi agreement on normalization paves the way for intensifying military cooperation between them in the Red Sea, according to Hebrew media, on Monday evening.

The official broadcasting organization said that a document issued by the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence defines areas of cooperation with the UAE.

Last Thursday, the United States, Israel and the UAE announced the agreement to fully normalize relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, in a first step for a Gulf capital, and this announcement culminates in years of cooperation, coordination, communication and exchange of visits between the UAE and Israel.

The UAE will become the third Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel, after Jordan in 1994 and Egypt in 1979.