On the heels of a new venue announcement with Casa Calavera arriving in Las Vegas, global hospitality company Hakkasan Group announced further plans to continue its worldwide expansion – this time in continued partnership with Alfardan Group, a premier hospitality and development firm with influence in top destinations across the Middle East.

With a long history of producing cutting-edge, one-of-a-kind concepts that have remained wildly successful and timeless over the years, both groups will work together to introduce two new, luxury high-end restaurants in Muscat, including the 11th location of Hakkasan and a new Japanese restaurant concept being unveiled to the world in Oman called Kamasaka.

Hakkasan is a world-famous, award-winning restaurant with its two London locations each holding a Michelin-star. Elegant yet playful, Hakkasan is an internationally renowned brand that creates a multi-sensory experience that intrigues the taste buds and keeps guests always wanting more.

The menu is a modern interpretation of authentic Cantonese cuisine, using the finest ingredients and expert traditional techniques to create timeless yet innovative signature dishes. Established in 2001 in London, Hakkasan now has 10 restaurants around the world located in the United States, Middle East, India, Asia and Europe. Hakkasan will officially open its 11th location at The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat in 2022. Kamasaka will also open at The St Regis Al Mouj Muscat in 2022, serving as the latest addition to Hakkasan Group’s ultra-luxe, Asian-inspired restaurant collection and the company’s first new brand to open since 2018.

Coalescing the rich and varied history of ancient Japan, Kamasaka will present highly ceremonial cuisine in a modern, party-centric setting. This modern chef-driven concept will utilise the freshest possible ingredients to create contemporary Japanese cuisine, and seek to create an atmosphere where daytime dining, evening revelry, and late-night mystery blend freely together.

“Between the arrival of our flagship restaurant, Hakkasan, and the grand opening of our newest culinary masterpiece, Kamasaka, the possibilities to treat yourself at the exquisite St Regis hotel are endless,” said Angela Lester, executive vice president of business development for Hakkasan Group.

“Since 2013, we have worked alongside our partners at Alfardan Group to dazzle and delight our guests and can’t wait to unveil these new restaurants. Whether you prefer the luxurious, world-class experience that is Hakkasan or a breathtaking new adventure at Kamasaka, you will not be disappointed,” Lester said.

“As a business enterprise built around traditional family values, strong relationships are at the core of our group. We are happy to have partners like Hakkasan, combining both our talents in the luxury sector with our expertise in the Middle East,” said Omar Hussain Alfardan, president and CEO of Alfardan Group.

“Providing unforgettable luxury experiences is at the core of our business, such as it is for Hakkasan. Our continued partnership celebrates the shared commitment to service excellence and offer the best possible moments to our customers.’’