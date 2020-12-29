Hamad International Airport denied the false rumors circulating about the airport being temporarily closed to passenger traffic.

The airport confirmed – according to a series of tweets on its official account on the Twitter site – that operations are proceeding normally for all travelers as usual, and also noted that the entry policies and procedures into the country are subject to the Ministry of Public Health procedures, and are constantly updated on the Ministry of Public Health website.

The airport called on everyone to take information from official sources and not to heed the rumors issued by unknown parties.