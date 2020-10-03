Hamad Airport is making traveling easier

Hamad International Airport (HIA) has launched its trial phase of testing happyhover™ and SITA Mobile Solution technology for contactless self-check-in and baggage drop. The introduction of these advanced smart solutions is part of HIA’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its staff and passengers from COVID-19.

In order to preserve the convenience of the kiosks while maintaining the hygienic standards required to curb the spread of COVID-19, the happyhover™ solution uses infra-red technology to detect fingers as they approach specific area of the screen to accept the intended customer action; eliminating the need to touch potentially infected surfaces.

In addition, passengers also have the option to conveniently use their mobile phones to control the kiosk screen using the SITA Contactless Kiosk Solution. Passengers can simply scan QR codes that will connect their mobile phone via Wi-Fi to SITA Remote Control App. The App will display a touch-pad which the passenger can use to remotely control the mouse pointer on the kiosk screen. The App also features a keyboard that passengers can use to type on the kiosk screen without touching it.

These latest additions to HIA’s suite of technologies offer convenient, intuitive and user-friendly interfaces that are easily deployed to reduce contact during self-check-in and baggage drop processes.

Mr. Suhail Kadri, Senior Vice President – Technology & Innovation at Hamad International Airport said: ”We are continually looking for solutions that aid the wellbeing of our passengers and employees. The happyhover™ and SITA technologies ensure passenger comfort and peace of mind with their intuitive user experience, allowing a range of inputs and gestures. The introduction of these technologies at HIA not only fits well within our strategy of frictionalesss travel as a leading global digital airport but also reaffirms our commitment to rebuilding passenger trust in travelling through Hamad International Airport.”

With passenger-centricity at the heart of its digital transformation, Hamad International Airport has optimized various airport operations with smart solutions to cope with the disruptions caused by COVID-19. Earlier this year, HIA was the first in the region to implement the C2 security screening technology at the transfer security checkpoint, enabling security personnel to detect and handle threats in passenger luggage without having to remove laptops and electronic devices and therefore avoiding the risk of cross-contamination.

Safety measures at airport terminals were strengthened with fully autonomous disinfectant robots and advanced thermal screening helmets. HIA was also one of the first few global airports to offer a contactless and paperless airport experience with the introduction of biometric identification technology, in addition to touchless elevator keys.