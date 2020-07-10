The vegan first website, which is specialized in the phytosanitary sector, revealed that Hamad International Airport is preparing to open the first vegetarian cafe – Evergreen Organics, which is a private cafe that provides nutritious and healthy meals for travelers.

The site pointed out that Hamad International Airport is a major and pivotal airport in the region, and one of the busiest airports in the world, with its registration of 38.78 million passengers in 2019, and the site indicated that in 2016, engineer Ghanem Al-Sulaiti opened Evergreen Organics – to be the first A vegetarian cafe in Qatar, with the aim of providing healthy and vegan foods to the tourism and travel sector community.

Al-Sulaiti said: The ability to find vegetarian food at the airport was something I dreamed of waiting for the flight, and the cafe will open 24 hours a day and will offer a variety of cold juices, breakfasts, natural coconut water and other healthy meals, and this cafe will be a relief For travelers, especially vegans, and the new café also provides an opportunity for transit travelers, whether they are vegetarians or are interested in public health, especially as many people have come to prefer nutritional options based on vegetables and fruits, and this trend is expected to grow in the coming years.