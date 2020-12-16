Hamad Airport … the best in the Middle East

Doha Al-Raya:

Hamad International Airport won the title of “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the fourth year in a row by the Global Traveler Magazine Readers’ Opinion Awards, and this award is considered one of the most prestigious and well-respected awards in the business travel industry. Hamad Airport for its efforts to provide the highest levels of distinguished and sustainable service in the travel experience.

For the seventeenth year in a row, Global Traveler has asked distinguished readers to vote for their favorite travel products and experiences. It is estimated that about 72 percent of Global Traveler readers are frequent travelers in First and Business Class.

Hamad International Airport is committed to enhancing the well-being of travelers, as they are at the core of its strategy for developing the travel experience. Amid the “Covid-19” pandemic, Hamad International Airport has taken many health, safety and security measures, in addition to providing new services to help alleviate the pressure of travel in such times of crisis.

“The award reflects HIA’s commitment to providing a comprehensive travel experience, as our readers have chosen Hamad International Airport as the best airport in the Middle East for the fourth year in a row,” said Francis X Gallagher, publisher and chief executive officer of FX Express. Congratulations to Hamad Airport for its pioneering role in providing an excellent travel experience in the region.

Engineer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “We thank the distinguished readers of Global Traveler magazine for voting for us for the fourth year in a row. Acknowledging our efforts in ensuring the luxury and peace of mind of our passengers, especially during this unprecedented time, is an honor that supports us to continue to provide the best travel experience at the airport. Based on our role as a global travel hub, we at Hamad International Airport are committed to the health and safety of our passengers, which has supported all our efforts to confront the Coronavirus pandemic, implement safety measures and use innovative technologies.

Latest technology

As part of Hamad International Airport’s rapid and comprehensive steps aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and employees in the face of the pandemic, the airport adopted the latest technologies such as automated devices for fully independent disinfection operations, advanced thermal screening helmets, ultraviolet disinfection tunnels for all registered luggage, in addition to a verification system. Wearing face masks was developed in-house with the goal of ensuring that everyone adhered to the masks. The Smart Airport Program at Hamad International Airport also uses self-service kiosks and biometric technology to provide travelers with a completely safe check-in and baggage drop experience.

Earlier this year, Hamad International Airport added a range of services and facilities to improve the passengers’ experience, as a waiting lounge was provided with rooms and sleeping cabins, and visitors can book by the hour to relax between flights. It also introduced new hospitality options including the exclusive Harrods Tearoom, and a vegan café with an innovative healthy menu. The airport has also opened a variety of high-end luxury retail outlets that offer exclusive products to Hamad International Airport travelers.

The American market

Qatar Airways recently announced the launch of four flights a week to Seattle, starting March 15, 2021, making Seattle the seventh new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Engineer Badr Al-Mir said: “We continue our commitment to serving the markets of the United States of America and work to strengthen Qatari-American cooperation, which is evident through the efforts of our country’s national carrier, Qatar Airways, which is working to rebuild its network of destinations to reach 11 destinations in the United States by a month March of next year ».

Qatar Airways has also entered into a partnership agreement at the level of the frequent flyer program with Alaska Airlines, effective from December 15, while the Qatari carrier is also planning to conclude a codeshare agreement with the American airline, which is scheduled to join the Oneworld alliance in March 2021.

The State of Qatar announced earlier this year that the year 2021 will be celebrated as the “Qatar – United States of America” ​​cultural year, which will strengthen the mutual exchange relations between the two countries and open doors to new opportunities. This year will consecrate the cultural and artistic diversity between the two countries, encourage dialogue between cultures, and deepen mutual understanding.

The year-long program will include a variety of exhibitions, festivals, competitions, bilateral exchanges and events that will take place in both countries, as well as inviting the two peoples to explore and appreciate each other’s culture. Hamad International Airport continues its expansion plans, which aim to increase its capacity to more than 60 million passengers annually, as the expansion plans also focus on providing exceptional experiences in the levels of luxury and shopping options.