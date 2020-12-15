Hamad International Airport was named “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the fourth year in a row by the Global Traveler Readers ’Poll Awards.

According to a statement by Hamad Airport website, this award is one of the most prestigious and well-respected awards in the business travel industry, as Hamad International Airport was honored for its efforts in providing the highest levels of distinguished and sustainable service in the travel experience.

And for the 17th year in a row, Global Traveler has asked distinguished readers to vote for their favorite travel products and experiences. It is estimated that about 72 percent of Global Traveler readers are frequent travelers in First and Business Class.

“It is a testament to Hamad International Airport’s commitment to providing a comprehensive travel experience, as our readers have chosen Hamad International Airport as the best airport in the Middle East for the fourth year in a row,” said Francis X Gallagher, publisher and CEO of FX Express. Hamad International for his pioneering role in providing an excellent travel experience in the region.

Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “We would like to thank the distinguished readers of Global Traveler magazine for voting for us for the fourth year in a row. The recognition of our efforts in ensuring the luxury and peace of mind for our passengers, especially during this unprecedented time It is an honor that supports us to continue providing the best travel experience at the airport. Based on our role as a global travel hub, we at Hamad International Airport are committed to the health and safety of our passengers, which has supported all our efforts to confront the Coronavirus pandemic, implement safety measures and use innovative technologies. ”

Hamad International Airport is committed to enhancing the well-being of travelers as they are at the core of its strategy to develop the travel experience. These are times of crisis.

As part of Hamad International Airport’s rapid and comprehensive steps aimed at ensuring the safety of travelers and employees in the face of the pandemic, the airport adopted the latest technologies such as automated devices for fully independent disinfection operations, advanced thermal screening helmets, ultraviolet disinfection tunnels for all registered passenger baggage, in addition to a verification system. From wearing face masks, developed internally with the aim of ensuring that everyone adheres to using masks. The Smart Airport Program at Hamad International Airport also uses self-service kiosks and biometric technology to provide passengers with a completely safe check-in and baggage drop experience.

Earlier this year, Hamad International Airport added a range of services and facilities to improve the passenger experience, as it provided a waiting lounge equipped with cabins and sleeping cabins, and visitors can book by the hour to relax between flights. It also introduced new hospitality options including the exclusive Harrods Tea Room, and a vegan café with a healthy and innovative menu. The airport has also opened a variety of luxury and upscale retail outlets that offer exclusive products to Hamad International Airport passengers.

Engineer Al-Mir added: “We continue our commitment to serving the markets of the United States of America and work to enhance the Qatari-American cooperation, which is evident through the efforts of our country’s national carrier, Qatar Airways, which is working to rebuild its network of destinations to reach 11 destinations in the United States. By March of next year. “

Qatar Airways recently announced the launch of four flights a week to Seattle, starting March 15, 2021, making Seattle the seventh new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qatar Airways has also entered into a partnership agreement on the frequent flyer program level with Alaska Airlines, effective from December 15, 2020, while the Qatari carrier is also planning to conclude a codeshare agreement with the US airline, which is scheduled to join the oneworld alliance in March 2021.

And the State of Qatar announced earlier this year that 2021 will be celebrated as the “Qatar – United States of America” ​​cultural year, which will enhance mutual exchange relations between the two countries and open doors to new opportunities. This year will consecrate the cultural and artistic diversity between the two countries, encourage dialogue between cultures, and deepen mutual understanding. The year-long program will include a variety of exhibitions, festivals, competitions, bilateral exchanges and events that will be held in both countries, as well as inviting the two peoples to explore and appreciate each other’s culture.

Hamad International Airport continues its expansion plans, which aim to increase its capacity to more than 60 million passengers annually, as the expansion plans also focus on providing exceptional experiences in the levels of luxury and shopping options.

Global Traveler magazine, based in the USA, is widely recognized for evaluating premium global travel products and experiences. The magazine’s readers ’surveys are a reliable source of information and cover other aspects of the travel industry, such as surveys related to first-class travel, business class, and the best airport in the world.