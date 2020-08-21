The head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, Ismail Haniyeh, considered that the Emirati-Israeli agreement “carries negative and painful connotations” for the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the world’s free people, and said that it is no less dangerous than the fire that was exposed to the Al-Aqsa Mosque half a century ago.

On Friday, Haniyeh called, during a speech on the 51st anniversary of the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque, to build a comprehensive strategy to deal with Israeli plans and to complete the liberation and return project and protect Al-Aqsa.

He said that the first dimension of this strategy is to restore national unity and arrange the Palestinian home.

Haniyeh also called for agreement on a leadership reference within the framework of the PLO after its restructuring on foundations that ensure the participation of all.

He added, “We must agree on a long-term struggle strategy with all the means and methods of struggle and struggle in order to achieve the aspirations and goals of our people.”

On August 13, the UAE announced an agreement to normalize relations with “Israel”, an agreement that all Palestinian forces described as a stab in the back of the nation and an aid to the occupation to deny the historical rights of the Palestinians.

The announcement of the normalization agreement between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi came as the culmination of a long series of cooperation, coordination, communication and exchange of visits between them, while the agreement was met with widespread Palestinian condemnation from the leadership and prominent factions.