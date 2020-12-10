Eng. Muhammad Badr Al-Sada, CEO of “Hassad” company, confirmed that the national day of the state on December 18 of each year is a commemoration of the founding by the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani, “may God have mercy on him”, who set the rules of the modern State of Qatar, to become Under his leadership a cohesive, united and independent country.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency / QNA / on this glorious occasion, Eng. Sada noted that celebrating this day represents a valuable opportunity for all members of society to get to know the founders of the State of Qatar and celebrate their memory, as well as providing an opportunity for the people to express feelings of love, pride and gratitude. And pride in the Qatari national identity.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the “Hassad” company and its subsidiaries, since the beginning of the Corona crisis, “Covid-19”, have coordinated continuously with the competent authorities in the country to take all necessary preventive measures and protocols in all the facilities, farms and factories of Hassad Company, in order to ensure Maintaining the health and safety of all workers and society as a whole, and to ensure the effective flow of the production process, to avoid any shortage of the basic products that we provide to the local market.

On the most prominent achievements of the company, the engineer pointed out that, in line with the vision of the State of Qatar 2030, and the strategies set to achieve food security, “Hassad” has expanded its investment portfolio, which included doubling local production in its most important food sectors, and financing the development of central markets to form Integrated marketing platforms, as well as the establishment of a number of local companies, in addition to the acquisition of stakes in major international food companies, with the aim of supporting the needs of the local market and contributing to achieving food security for the State of Qatar.

Regarding the company’s international investments, the CEO of Hassad explained that Hassad had developed its investment strategy and acquired stakes in major international food companies such as “Sunrise Foods International”, the largest company in the world of organic grains and oilseeds, which is owned by a company. Turkey’s Teriyaki Agro, as well as investing in the fish sector in the Sultanate of Oman, in the International Marine Production Company, which will target the local market and global markets.

He stressed that this investment is a strong addition to the company’s other investments in the Sultanate of Oman, such as “Al-Safa Foods”, which is the largest poultry project in the Sultanate of Oman, as its products include fresh and frozen chicken, while the company is currently undertaking huge expansions to double its production by next year. Al-Safaa becomes one of the largest poultry producers in the region.

In 2018, Hassad also reorganized its strategy for agricultural investments in Australia, so that its investments were transferred to the portfolio of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Asset (MIRA) agricultural company, explaining that this investment had achieved the company’s objectives, which are represented in massive expansion in Its agricultural investments to create a larger and more diversified investment portfolio in Australia.

It is noteworthy that the “Hassad” company owns a percentage in the “Arab Company for Livestock Development – ACOLED”, which aims to develop and enhance livestock and related industries in the Arab countries. It has established about 38 projects and a number of successful subsidiaries since its establishment.

In addition to its main activity in the field of investment in the local and international food sector, the CEO of “Hassad” said that the company plays a major and effective role in managing crises, as it has provided huge numbers and quantities of basic products to the local market from the first day of the siege through daily air shipments. , In addition to sea shipments, the company has also opened new land-sea lines from Turkey and Azerbaijan that are used by the private sector until now.

He stated that on the first day of the unjust blockade of the state, the “Hassad” company was assigned a very important role, which is to urgently provide all the basic foodstuffs the Qatari market needs, as the work team in this regard immediately coordinated with more than 10 countries. Its products are characterized by high quality, with the first shipments of these products reaching the shops and the central market on June 6, 2017, while the work team then provided the goods on a daily basis through air, sea and land-sea shipments, until the volume of food provided by the company in some cases reached To 1,000 tons per day of vegetables and dairy products.

With regard to local investments, Eng. Muhammad Badr Al-Sada, CEO of Hassad, said that the company has financed the development of central markets (Al Sailiya, Al Wakra and Umm Salal) and established an aswaq company to manage food establishments to manage them, in order to develop integrated marketing platforms to meet the needs of all groups. Producer, merchant and consumer, and to contribute to achieving self-sufficiency.

Hassad also financed the development of central markets at a cost of 400 million Qatari riyals, of which 100 million were invested in the new automated slaughterhouse in Al Wakra Central Market, noting that the central markets are air-conditioned, which ensures the preservation of the quality of products during the daily auctions and showrooms, in addition to providing an environment Suitable for consumers to shop, and local product is given priority in order to contribute to achieving self-sufficiency.

With regard to marketing agricultural products, the CEO of “Hassad” company explained that in 2018, Hassad Company launched Maasil for Marketing and Agricultural Services as one of its subsidiaries, to support local farmers by marketing their production, with the aim of increasing the volume and quality of local production and raising the burden of marketing on farmers .

It is noteworthy that Mahaseel Company is currently marketing 30 varieties of local vegetables, through 44 outlets for major consumer complexes in the country, and it is reported that more than 200 local productive farms are currently registered with the company to benefit from the marketing and agricultural services that the company provides to farmers.

In the poultry sector, the “Hassad” company has also massively developed production operations through the Arab Qatari Company for Poultry Production “Al-Waha”, which owns “Hassad” of 46 percent of it and supervises its operations, indicating that “Hassad” has been set up in a period. After the blockade, a plan to develop operations and increase production in Al-Waha Company was divided into two operational phases. In this regard, the operation of the first phase of expansion was completed, which led to an increase in the local production of chilled poultry from 7 million to 10 million chickens annually, as well as the end Expanding the white section, where production reached 110 million table eggs, compared to 55 million before the expansion.

It is worth noting that with the operation of the second expansion phase, it is planned to increase the local production of poultry to 16 million chickens annually. The additional six million chickens annually will be allocated to frozen and shredded poultry production lines, in addition to increasing the company’s production of table eggs to 130 million annually. The company has also been able to cover 70 percent of the market’s needs of chilled poultry, and 40 percent of the needs of table eggs, after the completion of the first phase of the expansion, and is currently working with full capacity to operate the second phase of the expansion, which will include a noticeable increase in poultry production.

In the field of feed sector, Hassad has invested about 100 million Qatari riyals in the past years in the local feed sector, through the Qatar Feed Company (one of its subsidiaries), which it established in 2017 following the imposition of the unjust blockade on the State of Qatar, with the aim of supporting the wealth sector. Local livestock by supplying and producing green fodder, vitamins and minerals in quantities and prices in line with the needs of the breeders. Hassad also announced its intention to invest 200 million Qatari riyals in the feed production sector over the next three years, to produce 25,000 tons annually of green fodder, by developing an additional 15 new axes on an area of ​​1,200 hectares, with the aim of supporting the local livestock sector to contribute to achieving sufficiency Self-assuring that the company has a strategic stock of green and manufactured fodder.

The engineer noted that Qatar Feed Company is currently producing basic products needed by the local market, such as jet and rhodes, in the company’s farms in Arakieh, Sailiya and Riffa on an area of ​​900 hectares. Tons during the current year, in addition to the company supplying more than 100,000 tons of primary feed materials (barley, soy and corn gluten), which currently covers about 30 percent of the market need, in addition to providing 8,000 tons of feed supplements and imported green fodder during the past year, He said that the company will supply 200,000 tons of primary feed materials this year, with the aim of covering more than 50 percent of the local market’s needs.

With regard to the dates sector, he explained that the company owns the largest dates factory in the country, as it produces approximately 3,500 tons annually, stressing keenness to support research and development efforts. In late 2019, the company cooperated with some authorities in launching an experimental greenhouse to save water and increase Local agricultural production, in a greenhouse belonging to Hassad Company in Al Shahaniyah.

It is noteworthy that upon implementing the innovative water saving system, and using fertilizer recipes specially prepared for agriculture in the State of Qatar, in the experimental greenhouse, the company will be able to increase production by about 20 times the average in the country, in addition to reducing water consumption by 90 percent, which will contribute to the development of the agricultural sector the local.