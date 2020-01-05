As part of its commitment to promoting a vibrant literary and scholarly community across Qatar and the Middle East, Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) will have a robust presence at Doha International Book Fair 2020.

For the 10th consecutive year, HBKU Press will participate in this book fair and launch an eclectic long list of books spanning all genres.

Between January 9 and January 18, the HBKU Press booth will showcase over 100 new titles including a mix of original language works in Arabic and English as well as translated works from other languages, including A Beautiful Balance: A Wellness Guide to Healthy Eating and Feeling Great. Written by health coach and nutritionist Zoe Palmer-Wright, the book reflects HBKU Press’ growing interest in the health and wellness genre.

A number of authors will also visit the booth over the course of the Fair to sign copies and read extracts from their publications.

On January 13, HBKU Press will host Dalal Ghanim al-Romaihi, the author of Where Is My Teacher?

The 14-year-old Qatar Academy student follows in her mother’s footsteps — Muneera Saad al-Romaihi — to become the second published author in the family.

Other readings include Balsem Amura’s My Happy Language and Sadia Mir’s and Summer al-Jarrah Bateiha’s Spring Bloom.

The HBKU Press booth will also stage a series of seminars and signing ceremonies.

Speaking ahead of the Fair, Rima Ismail, outreach and special projects manager, HBKU Press, said: “We always look forward to participating at the Doha International Book Fair. Qatar’s premier literary event provides the ideal opportunity to underline HBKU Press’ commitment to promoting a love of reading and writing at home and abroad. From fiction and non-fiction for adults and children, to academic and reference materials, and more, our new titles amply demonstrate that we publish something for everyone. We’re undoubtedly looking forward to continuing our participation at the Doha International Book Fair over the years ahead.”

