AS part of its aim to promote the exploration of different countries and cultures, the Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), has opened registration for its spring 2020 language courses.

Courses available for children, teenagers and adults include Arabic, German, French, Chinese, Portuguese and Spanish. Meanwhile, adults can also enrol in Italian, Russian, Turkish, Japanese, Korean and English language courses.

The courses, led by the Language Center at TII, will provide a cultural context for personal development, professional enrichment and travel purposes.

Students can look forward to a culturally enriching learning experience where they will be taught the language through carefully planned lessons that use up-to-date methodologies and songs, games, crafts, music, drama, and art to facilitate the learning process.

Dr Ahmad Nazari, director of the Language Center at TII, HBKU, said, “The vast range of language courses is designed for people of all ages and levels of proficiency. The courses are designed to promote an immersive learning experience that is both effective and engaging. We welcome the community to enrol in one of the languages courses, which will not only expand their language repertoire but also enhance their knowledge of the different countries and cultures that make up Qatar’s diverse society.”

The classes are led by qualified instructors with prior experience in teaching children and adults, and will be held at flexible timings throughout week.

The spring courses further TII’s mission to provide world-class foreign language education that enables learners to acquire a new language in a natural setting.

All courses will be held at Penrose House (LAS building) in Education City. To enrol in one of TII’s language courses, please visit tii.qa/lc. Courses for children commence on January 11, and for adults on January 19.

