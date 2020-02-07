Doha

The College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) recently held an outreach activity for prospective students, highlighting its degree programmes and study options.

Members of CHLS faculty and administration were present at the event to facilitate efficient student-faculty interaction and an interactive question-and-answer session.

Current students of the CHLS were delighted to speak to prospective students and share their valuable insights on academic and social life at HBKU.

CHLS is currently accepting applications to its five master’s and PhD programmes. Local applicants will have the opportunity to apply for these programmes until March 15.

A second information session takes place on February 25 at Penrose House (LAS Building). More information is available at chls.hbku.edu.qa.