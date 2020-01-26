As part of its efforts to recruit and enrol a diverse group of students, the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), part of Qatar Foundation, has conducted a series of outreach activities to highlight degree programmes and study options.

Prospective students had the opportunity to meet with faculty to learn more about the programmes by the college and the admission requirements.

In keeping with other colleges, the College of Law admissions campaign is designed to attract local talent, target international candidates and provide relevant information to prospective students.

The college trains graduate students from a range of disciplines in the skills that are needed to understand the diverse legal systems – civil, common and Shariah – that inform Qatari legislation and that govern complex events and transactions, both in the region and throughout the world.

Students who graduate from the college have wide career prospects in the public sector, private industry, multinational organisations and academia.

Source:gulf-times.com