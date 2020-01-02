Translation and Interpreting Institute (TII), part of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is to host an Accessible Hospitality and Events workshop from January 5-8.

The workshop, which aims to introduce participants to the requirements of setting up hospitality venues hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions that are universally accessible to people of different cultures and linguistic backgrounds, and cognitive and sensory abilities.

The English-led workshop will focus on numerous topics, including understanding different user profiles and their requirements, analysing accessibility needs within venues physical, structural and communication layers, identifying requirements, and designing plans of action.

Students and professionals who are working in or have an interest in the communication, hospitality, or tourism industries are encouraged to sign up for the workshop.

No previous knowledge or training is required.

Commenting on the workshop, Dr Joselia Neves, a TII professor said: “Through our numerous workshops throughout the year, CHSS aims to encourage the wider community to learn new skills and expand their existing skillset. Our first workshop of 2020 will teach participants how to ensure accessible hospitality through a holistic communicative approach.”

Source:gulf-times.com