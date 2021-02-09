His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council and President of the World Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption, confirmed that the coming period will witness intense activity for the organization within its plans and future programs to achieve its goals, and in this context it will build partnerships with the United Nations and develop its cooperation with the Union The international parliamentarian, and it will have an active participation in the United Nations session on combating corruption, which will be held next June in New York.

In his speech at the opening of the regional meeting of the Southeast Asian Parliamentarians Against Corruption, one of the regional branches of the World Organization Against Corruption, which was held today through visual communication technology, His Excellency indicated that the World Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption plays an important role in preparing for this special session, And through it, the emphasis is placed on the parliamentary dimension of anti-corruption efforts.

His Excellency said, “The World Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption and the Organization of Southeast Asian Parliamentarians Against Corruption have the potential to lead action against corruption at the national and international levels, and it is our responsibility as parliamentarians to work to meet the aspirations of peoples who want to see their wealth and money be spent with integrity, honesty and justice in order to build nations.” And the welfare of citizens. “

His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council concluded his speech, stressing the readiness of the World Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption to provide all assistance and assistance to the Organization of Southeast Asian Parliamentarians against Corruption and other regional branches so that they perform their role and accomplish their tasks effectively and efficiently.

The regional meeting of the Southeast Asian Parliamentarians Against Corruption discussed ways to activate the regional branches of the Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption, and work to continue efforts to combat corruption despite the Corona pandemic, and the meeting also discussed good preparation for the special session that the General Assembly will hold next June to combat corruption, As well as preparing for the parliamentary meetings that will be held on the sidelines of the session.