Health: 267 cases have been cured, and 250 new cases of coronavirus were registered

Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 250 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last twenty-four hours, including 212 local infections recorded among community members and 38 cases among travelers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the recovery of 267 cases of the (Covid-19) virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 128,884.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the (Covid-19) virus in the State of Qatar, including the following:

New cases and recoveries:

Today, it was announced that 250 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) were recorded, 212 cases from community members and 38 cases from travelers returning from abroad.

267 people have recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State of Qatar to 128,884.

All new cases have been placed in isolation and they are receiving necessary health care according to their health status.

The current situation of COVID-19:

The efforts of the State of Qatar to address the Coronavirus (Covid-19), flatten the curve and limit the spread of the virus, have succeeded in reducing the number of daily cases, as well as the decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

The proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) contributed to identifying a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

The State of Qatar is one of the countries in the world with the lowest death rate for Coronavirus (Covid-19), for several reasons, including:

o The health sector provides high-quality health care to those infected with the Coronavirus.

o The youth segment constitutes the largest percentage of the population of the State of Qatar.

o Proactive examinations to identify infected cases early.

o Raise the capacity of hospitals, especially the intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care.

o Work to protect the elderly and the chronically ill from the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

The easing of restrictions and the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, as some patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19) are admitted daily to hospital.

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with the presence of indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

We must now more than ever be vigilant and take care to protect the individuals most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

What can you do:

While the restrictions of Covid-19 in the State of Qatar are gradually being lifted, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following the following preventive measures:

o Avoid physical closeness with others, crowded places, and closed places crowded with people.

o Commitment to social distancing.

o Wearing masks.

o Wash your hands regularly.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

It is advised to apply the precautionary measures and preventive measures related to the Coronavirus “Covid-19” when staying at home with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and this includes physical distancing, wearing a mask and regularly washing hands with soap and water.

Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should call the helpline on 16000 or go directly to one of the specified health centers to undergo the necessary checks, which are Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal or Al Gharafa health centers, as early detection of the disease contributes to Easier access to treatment and quick recovery from disease.

Regularly visit the Ministry of Public Health website for the latest information.