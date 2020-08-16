Ministry of Health building.

Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 271 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19), and the recovery of 289 cases in the last twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 111794 in addition to recording a new death.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the (Covid-19) virus in the State of Qatar, which included the following: – New

cases of infection and recovery:

– 271 new confirmed cases infected with the Coronavirus “Covid-19”.

– 289 people recovered from the virus during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the State of Qatar to 11,1794.

– A new death was recorded for 74 years, and she had received the necessary medical care.

– All new cases have been placed in isolation and they are receiving the necessary health care according to their health status.

The current situation of “Covid-19”:

– The efforts of the State of Qatar to address the Coronavirus (Covid-19), flatten the curve and limit the spread of the virus, have succeeded with the decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as the decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week.

– The proactive and intensive examination of suspected cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) contributed to identifying a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

– The State of Qatar is one of the countries in the world with the lowest death rate for the Coronavirus (Covid-19), for several reasons, including:

* The health sector provides high-quality health care to those infected with the Coronavirus.

* The youth segment constitutes the largest percentage of the population of the State of Qatar.

* Proactive examinations to identify infected cases early.

* Increase the capacity of hospitals, especially the intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care

* Work to protect the elderly and those with chronic diseases from the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

The easing of restrictions and the decrease in the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, as some patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19) are admitted daily to hospital.

We must follow all preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and increase the number of infected cases, especially with the presence of indications of this occurring in many countries of the world.

We must now, more than ever, be vigilant and take care to protect the individuals most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

What can you do:

– While the restrictions of “Covid-19” in the State of Qatar are gradually being lifted, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following the following preventive measures:

Avoid physical closeness with others, crowded places, and closed places full of people.

* Commitment to social distancing.

* Wearing masks.

* Wash your hands regularly.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

It is advised to apply the precautionary measures and preventive measures related to the Coronavirus “Covid-19” when staying at home with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and this includes physical distancing, wearing a mask and regularly washing hands with soap and water.

– Anyone suffering from Covid-19 symptoms should call the helpline at 16000 or go directly to one of the specified health centers to undergo the necessary checks, which are Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal or Al Gharafa health centers, as the disease is discovered early? It contributes to easier access to necessary treatment and a speedy recovery from disease.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website frequently to get the latest information.