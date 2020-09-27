The Ministry of Public Health announced a list of health facilities that have been approved by the Ministry of Public Health to conduct special swabs for the Covid-19 virus, through its official Twitter account today, Sunday, August 27, 2020, coinciding with the announcement by the Ministry of Public Health in the State of Qatar to grant the private sector official approval to conduct Examination of the emerging corona virus – Covid 19

The Ministry had decided to allow the country’s health facilities to conduct the swabs for the emerging corona virus 19 “Covid-19”, since last June, and send them to the laboratories of the Hamad Medical Corporation to conduct the analyzes and issue the results.

In a circular issued by the Ministry of Health Care Facilities Licensing and Accreditation Department, the Ministry of Public Health indicated the steps for obtaining approval from the Ministry of Public Health to conduct analyzes for the novel Coronavirus 19 in the private sector, by coordinating with Hamad Medical Corporation laboratories by communicating with the competent contact officer and submitting A request that includes the number of swabs expected to be performed per day, approval of the type of swabs used, communicating with the liaison officer in charge of training health cadres at the Ministry of Public Health for training in taking swabs and using the reagent application, after obtaining the approval of HMC laboratories, obtaining the final approval and approving lists Prices by communicating with the contact officer in charge of the licensing and accreditation of health care facilities after passing the training.