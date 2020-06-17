* Cabinet affirms continued implementation of precautionary measures

* Cabinet reviews efforts to enhance cyber security



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani chaired the regular Cabinet meeting through video communication technology.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr

Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet heard a presentation by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and on the implementation of the first phase of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid-19.

The Cabinet affirmed continued implementation of the precautionary measures taken to combat this pandemic.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First, it approved for a letter of intent between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and a letter of intent between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme.

Second, the Cabinet reviewed the following issues and took appropriate decisions regarding them:

1- It reviewed the annual report of the work of the National Cyber Security Committee (NCSC).

This committee aims to enhance cyber security in the country in a way that achieves comprehensive development plans in all areas, through strategic guidance for the national efforts necessary to implement the goals set out in the National Cyber Security Strategy, and achieving cooperation with the competent or relevant authorities in this field.

2- It reviewed the report of the complaints committee of Qatar Financial Markets Authority for the period from 1/7 to 31/12/2019.

This committee is established in Qatar Financial Markets Authority and chaired by one of the presidents of the Appeal Court and two Appeals Court judges and two experts in the areas of dealing in securities.

It is competent to consider complaints regarding the decisions of the Authority.

3- It also reviewed the results of the meeting (111) of the GCC Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, which was held on 21/4/2020 via video conference technology.