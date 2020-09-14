The Ministry of Public Health announced that the State of Qatar is one of the first countries in the world to launch a new COVID-19 test through saliva for all children who need to undergo a Covid-19 examination.

The ministry announced, through its official Twitter account, that the saliva examination is less intrusive, as it does not require a swab to be inserted into the child’s nose and lower throat, which is currently underway to take swabs.

A saliva test can also be performed by transferring saliva from the mouth to the site of the sample.

Studies have been conducted around the world to investigate the use of saliva swabs only, and results have revealed the effectiveness of this test.