The newspaper “Yediot Aharonot” revealed today, Sunday, that the Emirati-Israeli normalization took place in full coordination with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pointing to a similar close agreement between Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

The newspaper quoted an Israeli official as saying that Tel Aviv places the establishment of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia at the top of its goals as the most important Arab Gulf state, as he described it.

He revealed that the Emirati decision was made in full coordination with bin Salman, stressing that the normalization agreement between the two countries has become “only a matter of time.”

Yesterday, Jared Kushner, senior advisor to the US President, revealed that the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is inevitable, while the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman expected that the normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv would be signed next month. According to Al Jazeera Net.

Today, media reports revealed that the head of the Israeli Mossad, Yossi Cohen, is visiting Abu Dhabi to meet Mohammed bin Zayed, with the aim of elaborating the details of the normalization agreement, which will be signed between the two countries, as the culmination of a long series of cooperation and secret relations under the table.