HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani has called on people in Qatar to help those involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) by staying at home.He made the observation through a tweet Monday.

Following is a translation of the Arabic tweet: “Qatar has been facing the new coronavirus epidemic strongly and resolutely while mobilizing the efforts of all to protect our society and country. Our health system is standing at the frontline of such efforts and our medical personnel is doing their noble duty with courage and achieving success, which will not be complete without you. Let us support them through abiding by the preventive and precautionary measures, especially by staying at home during these times.”