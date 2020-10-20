Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairman of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, honored the winners of the “Our Morals” and “Buds of Ethics” awards, during the celebration of “Our Ethics Day” organized by Qatar Foundation, today, in Education City.

The third edition of our Ethics Prize for this year has been won by the / I appreciate / project, which aims to correct misconceptions related to persons with disabilities, and to celebrate what this group provides to society, and for this purpose, the winning team has organized many related campaigns, including the / Thankful campaign / To shed light on the effective role of sanitation workers, and the campaign / Our Deity / to preserve the Qatari environment.

The winning project of the “Our Ethics” award was chosen by voting, in addition to the points of the members of the jury, consisting of Dr. Jassim Al-Sultan, Director of the Center for Cultural Conscience, Dr. Imad Al-Din Shaheen, Dean of the College of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Member of Qatar Foundation, and Professor Mabrouk Zaid El-Khair, Director of the National Center for Research in Islamic Sciences and Civilization in Algeria.

The members of the “I Can” initiative are: Abdullah Ahmad Al-Sada, Noura Hassan Al-Maslamani, Fahd Saeed Al-Hamad, Ruqaya Khan, Wazir Salem Khan, Ayoub Muhammad Amin Muhammad Janahi, Ibrahim Ali Ali Al-Fiqi, Abdullah Muhammad Al Ishaq, Salem Shahid Faraj Al-Dossary, and Nada Jumaa Al-Dous, and Ibrahim Youssef Derzada.

As for the “Baraem Al-Moral” award, in the age group of students / first grade – third grade / each of: Fatima Faisal Al Thani Qatar Academy – Al Wakra, Humayyan Hamad Al-Kuwari, Al-Daayen Primary and Preparatory School for Girls, Faisal Abdullah Al-Shahwani Ali bin Abdullah School Typical for boys.

For the age group assigned to students / fourth grade – sixth grade / won by: Fahad Masoud Nabina, Qatar Academy – Al Wakra, Abdullah Rafea Al Ahbabi, Ali bin Abdullah Model School, Al Hanouf, Hassan Al Emadi, Qatar Academy – Doha.

For the age group of students / seventh-ninth grade / winners: Fatima Saad Al-Mohannadi Qatar Academy – Al-Khor, Maryam Amin Abdullah, Secretary of Moza Bint Muhammad Preparatory School, Bhagat Krishnan Perala Folk School.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Noemi Al-Hajri, assistant professor of political science at Qatar University, who delivered a keynote speech at the “Our Ethics Day” ceremony, in the presence of a limited number of stakeholders and following the audience through the live broadcast via the Internet: “Let us first agree that the highest positions in Our world today is the job of raising children upbringing under the title of honesty and honesty, and we also must be well aware of the importance of family and society and the great role assigned to them in the upbringing of our youth in an environment of honesty and honesty in words and deeds, which undoubtedly is reflected in the souls of our children, and an embodiment of this responsibility has come This blessed initiative is “Our Morals” and “Buds of Morals” to reinforce the role of society in cultivating honesty as a way of life for our youth.

Dr. Al-Hajri continued: “I sincerely wish our youth to research and explore the contents of these concepts that first enhance honesty in ourselves before being with others. A person’s prestige and dignity in his honesty and integrity, real awareness of the importance of what is meant by honesty as a concept embodies in ourselves many meanings such as trust And integrity in words and deeds, and makes us all never deviate from what we live.

The “Our Ethics” and “Buds of Ethics” award revolves around four basic pillars: mercy, tolerance, honesty and generosity, and aims to honor the youth and youth who exemplify their ambition to spread these morals through projects they launched to serve their community and their country, and inspire others to do so. It also reflects the initiative / Our Ethics / Qatar Foundation’s endeavor to empower children and youth to make a positive impact in their societies, to promote social solidarity, and to urge them to empathize with others, and to be role models and role models for tomorrow’s leaders and makers of change.

Our Ethics and Moral Buds award emphasizes the interconnectedness of ethics, knowledge and a fruitful life, and reflects the close connections between good qualities and ethical behaviors that are a major driver of progress and social development.