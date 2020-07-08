Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairman of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, witnessed today the event held by the Weill Cornell College of Medicine in Qatar on the occasion of the World Health Organization accrediting the “Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases Group in Weill Cornell” as a collaborative center for combating infectious diseases in Eastern Mediterranean Region.

The accreditation of this group came under the leadership of Dr. Laith Abu Raddad, Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases at Weill Cornell, after more than ten years of scientific studies in the field of epidemiology of infectious diseases and evaluation of the impact of various interventions at the national, regional and international levels, and for that a direct role in the formulation of policies and programs Public Health.

The group is particularly concerned with viral hepatitis, which is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In addition, the epidemiological group of infectious diseases is making a significant contribution to efforts to combat the spread of HIV / AIDS / genital infections, and more recently, the emerging coronavirus / Covid-19 / disease.

The group will support the regional and international efforts of the World Health Organization, in order to improve human health and well-being by providing scientific research and consultations to make informed decisions in the field of public health policies and establish programs in the same field.

Among the most prominent contributions of the epidemiological group of infectious diseases, providing estimates of the spread of infectious diseases and their cases in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and other regions of the world, and conducting assessments of patterns of transmission of infectious diseases and forecasting future infections and disease burdens, and the group also has a proven record of providing support in Technical areas, they have provided technical support to enable countries to estimate the burden of infectious diseases, analyze the effectiveness of interventions led by their governments, and make public health policy decisions based on scientific evidence.

His Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Public Health and Director General of Hamad Medical Corporation said that members of the Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases Group at Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar are doing a distinguished work with senior experts and officials in the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation to ensure the reduction of the spread of Coronavirus / Coveed – 19 / in the State of Qatar.

“The designation of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar as a collaborating center with the World Health Organization is a very significant achievement, which will allow us to play a greater role in combating infectious diseases that have a direct impact on the societies of countries in the MENA region and beyond.”

She continued: “The achievement of this official designation confirms that the tireless efforts of the country to develop two important sectors, namely health care and research, have already succeeded, enabling us today to make an important contribution in the field of health care at the global level. Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairman of Qatar Foundation, for her leadership and insightful vision to establish a culture of research excellence in both Qatar Foundation and Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar. “