Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairman of the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, affirmed that the National Sports Day comes in an exceptional circumstance, but it should not preclude the practice of sport and participation in this day, while observing the necessary preventive measures.

Her Highness said in a post on her account documented on the Instagram site: The country’s sports day comes in an exceptional circumstance, but it should not prevent the practice of sport and participation in this day, taking into account the necessary preventive measures, as sport is a culture with a healthy and preventive essence on the physical and psychological levels, which is reflected in the health the society.