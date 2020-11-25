The 17th edition of Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition sheds light on Qatar’s home-grown talent and will showcase more than 150 exhibitors at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from November 27 to December 1, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) has announced.

Held under the patronage of HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the exhibition will be organised by Qatar Business Events Corporation (QBEC), a subsidiary of QNTC.

“As our thriving Business Events sector resumes activity, I welcome visitors to our first exhibition of the season. Over the years, Heya has become one of country’s top cultural events, anticipated by its wide following of Arabian and traditional fashion fans from Qatar and across the region. It has played a vital role in nurturing local talent, launching numerous local brands that went on to become leading names in modest fashion,” QNTC secretary-general and Qatar Airways Group chief executive HE Akbar al-Baker said in a press statement.

“We are taking all necessary measures and precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of Heya visitors, and we advise them to follow all instructions to fully enjoy the event,” he said.

The event will showcase local designers and entrepreneurs, along with two Kuwaiti designers, Tahani Alotabi and Basayel Style. The returning local brands include Almotahajiba, Harlienz, Hamadis, 1309 studios and Terzi, among others.

Heya is Qatar’s longest running exhibition showcasing the latest in Arabian and modest fashion, and with only one edition taking place this year, Heya 2020 is expected to be truly unique with significant participation from local brands.

With a new logo and identity, the exhibition will offer visitors an array of unique collections, from high-street apparel, haute couture and luxury, to the latest modest evening gowns. It will also feature a rich programme of events including four fashion shows, ten talk shows, and one workshop taking place on the sidelines of the event.

Visitors can enjoy a safe shopping experience at DECC, which follows hygiene and safety guidelines put forth by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH). Safety measures include limiting the visitor capacity to 30%, mandatory use of masks, presenting the Ehteraz mobile application on entrance, and following social distancing measures.

To better manage visitor traffic, all visitors are required to register at https://app.contactless.io/public/workspaces/qbec/events/heya/forms/vis prior to the event.

Upon confirming registration, they will receive a QR code which must be shown at the entrance. This registration will be valid for entry throughout the five days of the exhibition. Walk-in guests without prior registration may also register in the foyer area.

Heya is open for women only; except on the opening day (November 27), during which men can accompany family members. Children below the age of the 13 are not permitted to enter the exhibition.

Proud partners of this edition of Heya are: Bentley (Official Sponsor), W Doha (Official Hotel Partner), Mada Centre (ICT Accessibility Partner), Virginia Commonwealth University (Education Partner), Education Above All (CSR Partner), Bedaya (Career Partner). Other partners include Maison de Joelle, HENKS, Bioskin Spa, Walters, and Halo.