(SP)QATAR-DOHA-TABLE TENNIS-QATAR OPEN-MEN'S SINGLES
Liam Pitchford of England hits a return during the men’s singles final against Fan Zhendong of China at 2020 ITTF Qatar Open in Doha, Qatar on March 8, 2020. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

