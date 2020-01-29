The Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences, officially declared open recently, is set to “redefine the concept of high-end living.” One of the key attractions of the 38-storey structure located within Qanat Quartier is its innovative residential facility, according to a statement.

Located alongside the sea line and a vibrant location, the property consists of 414 fully furnished accommodation options, including contemporary studios, one- and two-bedroom modern suites and stylish townhouses, all with openable windows and balconies to enjoy views of the private beach or the Venice-inspired canals of Qanat Quartier.

Ideal for both short- and long-term stays, the property’s residences are “beautifully fitted with all the comforts of a home, including modern kitchens, with a full range of state-of-the-art Bosch appliances, smart furniture with high-tech fittings like keyless entry, high-speed Internet, JBL Bluetooth speakers and Nespresso machines, ample storage, designated dining areas and bathrooms ensuite in every bedroom with Villeroy & Boch sanitary fittings”.

Ranging from 56sq m to 67sq m, each studio is designed in a high-end contemporary style with smooth finishing and features a light-filled open plan living area complete with a king-size bed, a comfortable dining area, a kitchenette with a two stovetops, laundry machine and microwave, and a beautiful balcony for ultimate relaxation.

Being the opening level of rooms available at Hilton The Pearl, it is “affordably priced and universally appealing”.

The one-two bedroom suites have a size range of 77sq m to 137sq m and feature a master bedroom with a king-size bed, alongside twin and king bed guest bedrooms.

They are part of a spacious, light-filled, modern apartment surrounded by large balconies, offering breathtaking views.

These units feature a large living area, an open concept kitchen and ample storage which offer all the trappings of modern comfortable living.

The array of amenities include a full kitchen with four stovetops, microwave, oven, fridge-freezer, dishwasher, a laundry room with a washer-dryer, ensuite bathrooms, and a balcony with scenic views of The Pearl-Qatar.

Poised on the top floor of the hotel, the palatial Ambassador and Presidential suites feature a “magnificent environment of comfort and class”.Impressively regal in every detail, this floor offers extended privacy and security with connecting room options, and a full array of superior amenities.

“We are really thrilled about the opening of Hilton’s first residential property, and we have a lot of factors in our favour currently,” said Hassan El Wahidi, general manager, Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences. “The Pearl-Qatar has consistently been among the most-searched destinations for choosing a property in this country. With the economy and the real estate sector picking up in recent times, Qatar is looking for leading properties that can offer reliable and innovative services and this is what we are providing at Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences.”

The residents at Hilton The Pearl will enjoy innovative dining options with a range of restaurants in the property, as well as world-class transformative recreation facilities from the upcoming sandy beach, to the temperature-controlled outdoor pool, to Hilton’s eforea spa and health club and a Kids Club.

The six hi-tech, versatile meeting and banquet venues complemented by an equipped business centre which is open day and night, will allow residents to take advantage of fully integrated services.