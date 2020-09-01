His Excellency (H.E.) Sheik Khalifa Bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, widely known as K.H.K. was born on 11 November 1991 into the ruling family of Qatar. He is the 9 child of His Highness (H.H.) The Father Amir Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and his second wife Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser Al Missned the youngest child. This makes him H.H. The Amir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s younger brother.

Education

He went to school at the Qatar Academy. He took off to the US to get a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, Dana and David Dornsife College of Arts and Sciences. And he did the training course from the Center National D’entraînement Commando in Collioure, France.

His career

He works with the Internal Security Force of Qatar – Lekhwiya-which is responsible for keeping stability and security in Qatar and guarantee Qatar and its people stay safe so the nation can push ahead.

Passion for vehicles and motorbikes

He is passionate about vehicles. He owned various cars that incorporate a Bugatti Chiron, a Bugatti Veyron Rembrandt, a Porsche 918 Spyder, a Pagani Huayra BC, a McLaren P1, a Lamborghini Centenario and a Ferrari La Ferrari. He is also an eager motorbike rider and is the proprietor of a Ducati bicycle.

He has a respectable number of followers on Instagram with over 460k followers in March 2019 and Twitter, with over 54k followers.

