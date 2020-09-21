Every year and with the beginnings of the new session of the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations headquarters witnesses, usually, the influx of thousands of people, including heads of state and government, senior officials, representatives of civil society, journalists, etc. 19 “The United Nations, in agreement with its members, to impose restrictions of another kind to implement medical instructions related to social distancing to control the spread of disease and protect public health, so that the year of celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations witnessed an unprecedented form of a high-level week.

For the first time in the history of the United Nations, most world leaders will not appear in person before the General Assembly, but they will deliver their speeches via videotaped and the meetings will be webcast.

Later today, the high-level meeting will start to celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations .. On Tuesday, the general debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is the focus of any new session of the General Assembly, which is a unique occasion in the world, will start. It has heads of state and government or their deputies sometimes podiums in the General Assembly hall to address the world on an issue of their choice.

It is expected that the speeches of leaders and presidents before the General Assembly will focus on the most prominent current international crises and conflicts, and issues of concern to the international community that require concerted efforts and mobilization of energies to confront them, foremost of which is the Corona pandemic / Covid-19 / and its various implications, in addition to the climate issue, the complete elimination of nuclear weapons and the fight against terrorism. .

And based on the belief of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, in the importance of the United Nations and its sublime mission, His Highness “may God protect him” participates in the meetings of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the high-level meeting to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, which are held at the headquarters The organization in New York City, through visual communication technology, and His Highness the Prince will deliver a speech at the high-level meeting later today (Monday), and His Highness will deliver a speech at the opening session of the meeting of the seventy-fifth session tomorrow, Tuesday, “and is expected to address the speech of His Highness the Prince, The constants of the Qatari policy and the state’s stances towards the most prominent current local, Arab and international issues and files.

The participation of His Highness the Emir of the State in this session reflects His Highness’s keenness on the participation of the State of Qatar in all international events, dialogues and meetings, which aim primarily to consult and exchange views and views on issues, topics and hot dossiers on the regional and international arenas, and to discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity and development throughout The world, and the efforts aimed at establishing peace and ensuring human rights everywhere.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. It is the second speaker on the opening day of the general debate, and the temporary speakers list includes many names of leaders and leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly opened in the General Assembly Hall last Tuesday evening in New York, with the confirmation of the President of the Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on the importance of multilateral action in facing collective challenges, foremost of which is the Corona pandemic.

The Turkish diplomat explained in his opening speech that the new session will witness two special sessions, one on Covid-19, and the second will be devoted to the issue of combating corruption, indicating that his mandate will focus, for example, but not limited to, on reviewing the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and celebrating the anniversary. The 25th World Summit for Social Development, the preparation for the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, the high-level meeting on the goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda for water and the Oceans Conference to support the implementation of SDG 14, as well as revitalize the work of the General Assembly and reform the Security Council.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres, affirmed that the General Assembly will continue its work across a full range of global challenges, including peace and security, disarmament, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development. Guterres added that the world has great expectations from the international organization, as the main forum for pluralism and cooperation in an international system based on laws, stressing the need for a more interdependent and comprehensive pluralism to fit the twenty-first century, welcoming the General Assembly’s pledge to work to consolidate trust and cohesion among member states in The United Nations and major groups of states and other international organizations.

Days before the opening of the new session of the General Assembly, the Secretary-General affirmed that he would repeat the call he made last March regarding a global ceasefire during the General Assembly meetings, and in a speech on the occasion of the International Day of Peace that falls today, the Secretary-General stressed the need to silence the guns and focus On the virus .. Calling to address vulnerabilities and inequalities that work against peace, to push for peace wherever conflict is raging and where there are diplomatic opportunities to silence guns, and to work towards building a safer future for all.

Within the framework of the new session, the United Nations celebrates its 75th anniversary, which the Secretary-General of the United Nations called “a dialogue of people” and promised to be the largest global conversation ever about building the future we want. The event aims to generate renewed support for multilateralism, an issue many believe. It is becoming more urgent, as the world faces the Covid-19 pandemic. On this occasion, the United Nations is expected to adopt a political declaration under the slogan “The future we seek, we need the United Nations: reaffirm our collective commitment to multilateralism.”

The sustainable development goals, which are the seventeen internationally agreed goals to reduce poverty, maintain peace, and protect the planet, will be at the top of the United Nations agenda during the year 2020, and the activities of the new session include a summit on biodiversity and ways to reverse the rapid deterioration of the natural environment, and the progress made in the field of equality. Gender and women’s rights, and the celebration of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

The meetings of the seventy-fifth session of the General Assembly come at a time when the world faces serious security, political and economic threats and challenges, and an atmosphere of tension is returning again, which puts the will of the international community represented by the United Nations and its various institutions facing a real test if it wants to preserve its role and mission in preserving and achieving international peace. According to the resolutions and charters of international legitimacy, which confirms the importance of responding to the calls issued by peace-loving countries, including the State of Qatar, as Doha strongly believes in the importance of dialogue as the best way to peace and the peaceful settlement of disputes and crises.