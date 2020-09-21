His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, participated in the high-level meeting to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, which was held via video communication technology from the organization’s headquarters in New York City, with the participation of a number of their Majesties, Highnesses, Excellencies, leaders of countries and heads of state. Governments and delegations.

His Highness the Emir Al Moufdi delivered a speech, the text of which follows:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency the President of the General Assembly,

Your Excellency the Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Ladies and gentlemen ,,

At the outset, I would like to thank His Excellency the President of the General Assembly for holding this important meeting on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. I also express our deep appreciation for the efforts made during the past months in order for this meeting to come out with the declaration of world leaders, which constitutes a historic document that reflects the consensus of the international community to develop A unified position on common challenges and the achievement of the lofty goals of the United Nations in the field of peace, security, development and human rights as the basic pillars on which our organization was built.

We are pleased that Her Excellency Sheikha Alia bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar, in partnership with the permanent representative of the Kingdom of Sweden, undertakes the task of facilitating negotiations on the text of this declaration.

Mr president ,

The founding of the United Nations represented great hope for mankind after the horrors of the Second World War, drawing conclusions from it and from the absence of global framing of relations between states that does not accept wars as a means of settling disputes, and agreed upon and binding principles that allow a collective response to genocide.

The United Nations was based on the assumption of a common humanity, a common understanding of human rights and dignity, and thus constituted a turning point in international relations.

The United Nations has made great strides in achieving the goals agreed upon by the international community, and has been able over the past decades to make many contributions for the advancement of humanity, saving millions of people and making their lives better, through its various institutions and organizations that it is no longer possible to imagine our contemporary world without them. .

But it is still failing to find the necessary mechanisms to impose its principles on its members, and the right to force still trumps the power of right in different regions of the world and in different areas of our lives.

Today, we are on the eve of the third decade of the current century, and despite these estimated efforts, the world is still facing new and unprecedented challenges in various aspects, foremost among which are the exacerbation of regional and international trouble spots, disarmament issues, environmental issues, sustainable development, terrorism and other global challenges.

Among the most dangerous challenges that have faced the international community since the founding of the United Nations is the issue of collectively confronting the threat of epidemics.

It is assumed that the confrontation of the (Covid-19) epidemic and its dangerous negative repercussions on lives, public health and countries’ economies reminds us that the peoples of the earth are but one family facing a common destiny, and that cooperation and joint action are inevitable to address global challenges.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Our meeting today constitutes an important opportunity to renew the commitment of the international community to the letter and spirit of the United Nations Charter, and that it will continue to be a guideline for our international work, and as a basis for us to strengthen international cooperation to achieve its lofty goals.

This calls for a serious evaluation and review of multilateral international action, and the need for serious work to overcome the obstacles that hinder our joint efforts, and to achieve comprehensive reform, especially the issue of the representation of the peoples of the world in the UN Security Council, the mechanisms for implementing its decisions, avoiding double standards in implementation, and reviewing the system. The procedure that suspends common security issues with the position of any of the five major countries.

In this context, we affirm the firm position of the State of Qatar in support of the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter and their embodiment, and we stress the need to implement the political declaration adopted today by promoting pluralism and preventive diplomacy, respect for the sovereignty of states and equality among them, and resolutely confront the use of force in international relations. Finding solutions to protracted crises and conflicts based on international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, respecting the rule of law at the national and international levels, activating the role of women and youth in all fields, the proper and legitimate use of scientific progress, implementing international declarations and agreements, and achieving the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. .

In conclusion, I renew the commitment of the State of Qatar to work with the United Nations, continue to provide support to it and strengthen partnership with its agencies to enable it to face common global challenges and achieve the goals it seeks.

Thank you, and may God’s peace, mercy and blessings be upon you.