His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, said in a tweet to him on his official Twitter account: I expressed to my brother, His Excellency the Turkish President, in calling him today, my sincere condolences and the Qatari people to his Excellency and the brotherly Turkish people on the victims of the Izmir earthquake. The painful disaster, with our sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this evening with his brother, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Turkish Republic, during which he expressed his condolences and condolences to the victims of the earthquake that struck Izmir, western Turkey, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery For the injured.

His Highness the Emir also expressed to His Excellency the Turkish President, during the call, the State of Qatar’s readiness to help mitigate the effects of this disaster.