His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, made a phone call this afternoon with His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, during which they reviewed aspects of developing bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the situation in Afghanistan and the Afghan peace negotiations hosted by Doha, and in this regard, His Highness the Emir affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to make all efforts in order to achieve security, peace and stability in Afghanistan.