His Highness said – in a tweet on his official account on Twitter – “I confirmed to Brother President Abu Mazen during our meeting today of Qatar’s stance in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause, and in support of achieving peace on the basis of the Arab initiative, the two-state solution and international legitimacy decisions .. She also stressed the importance of unity of ranks. Palestinian “.