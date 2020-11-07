His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this evening from His Excellency Charles Michel, President of the European Council, during which he reviewed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union and the prospects for their development.

During the call, they discussed the most prominent developments regionally and globally, especially with regard to confronting hatred between peoples and insulting religions, and in this regard, His Highness the Emir Al-Mufti affirmed the State of Qatar’s firm position on rejecting hate speech based on belief, race or religion, and rejecting extremism and terrorism, whatever they are. Motives or causes.