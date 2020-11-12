His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, received a phone call this afternoon from His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, during which they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

The latest developments in Afghanistan and the Afghan peace negotiations hosted by Doha were also discussed. In this regard, the Afghan President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar for the continuous efforts and support of the State of Qatar in order to achieve security, peace and stability in Afghanistan in a way that achieves the aspiration of the brotherly Afghan people. In unity and prosperity.