His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, and His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, held an official session of discussions at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Emir welcomed His Excellency the Afghan President and the accompanying delegation, expressing his confidence that this visit will contribute to strengthening the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Afghan President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception, stressing the importance of relations between the two countries.

His Excellency also valued the State of Qatar’s hosting of the Afghan peace negotiations, and praised Qatar’s role and its keenness to bring peace to his country and its estimated efforts to host this round of negotiations in order to reach a lasting peace.

During the talks, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of developing and strengthening them in various fields.

The talks also dealt with developments in Afghanistan in light of the ongoing Afghan peace negotiations in Doha, in order to achieve security, stability and peace in Afghanistan.

The session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, as was the attendance on the Afghan side, Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying the President.

The Afghan President had arrived at the Amiri Diwan earlier, where an official reception ceremony was held for him.