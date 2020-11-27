His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and his brother, His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Turkish Republic, discussed the strategic cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, especially political, economic, investment, defense, energy, education, transport and sports.

The sixth session of the Qatari-Turkish Higher Strategic Committee, held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara today, discussed the results of the joint Supreme Committee’s work in its past years and aspects of strengthening and developing its close work in the interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The most prominent current issues on the regional and international arenas were also discussed and views exchanged about them, especially the latest developments in Palestine, Libya and Syria.

After that, His Highness, the Emir of the country, and his brother, His Excellency the Turkish President, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to buy a share from Istinye Park Commercial Complex, a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Investment Authority and Halek Elton Company regarding potential joint investment in the Golden Horn project, and a memorandum to buy a share from the Istanbul Stock Exchange, And an agreement for the sale and purchase of Antalya’s Ortadogo Port between Global Liman and Qtyerminals, and a memorandum of understanding between the Free Zones Authority and the Turkish Ministry of Trade on cooperation and joint promotion activity in the field of free zones.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President also witnessed the signing of the joint declaration regarding the establishment of the joint economic and trade committee between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Turkish Ministry of Trade, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of water management, and a letter of intent between the Turkish Ministry of Finance and the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance aimed at strengthening economic and financial cooperation, and a memorandum An understanding of cooperation in the fields of family, women and social services, a declaration of intentions regarding the exchange of diplomats between the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diplomatic Academy at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the minutes of the sixth meeting of the Qatar-Turkish Joint Higher Strategic Committee.

The signing ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Emir, and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials attended on the Turkish side.

Upon his arrival at the presidential palace, an official reception ceremony was held for His Highness the Emir.