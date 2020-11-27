His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and his brother His Excellency President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the sisterly Turkish Republic, visited the nation’s library at the Presidential Complex in Ankara this evening.

During the visit, they were briefed on some of the library’s books, periodicals, yearbooks, and university dissertations, in addition to the electronic books database. His Highness and His Excellency the President also listened to a brief explanation of ways to benefit from the library and the research and scientific services it provides to its visitors.