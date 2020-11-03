His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, announced the date that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year 2021.

In a speech he delivered during the opening of the 49th regular session of the Shura Council, His Highness affirmed what the Qatari riyal had played and its strength in facing external crises by preserving its value.

His Highness indicated that Qatar has taken quick measures on two axes, the first of which is to support the private sector and the second is to preserve the integrity of the state’s budget.

His Highness added: “The expectations regarding growth at the global level for this year indicate an economic contraction of up to 5%. It is natural for the economic downturn to lead to a decline in energy prices, and Qatar has taken rapid measures in this regard, which is to support the private sector and maintain the integrity of the state’s financial markets. .

His Highness added, “The oil and gas exporting countries have been subjected to a double crisis due to the drop in their prices on the one hand and the effects that the pandemic has inflicted on local economic activity on the other hand.”

His Highness indicated his directive to provide support to the private sector affected by the measures taken by the International to limit the spread of the epidemic by an amount of 75 billion Qatari riyals (20.60 billion dollars).

His Highness said that Qatar was able to strengthen its international position despite the continued siege imposed on it, affirming at the same time Doha’s position on the justice of the Palestinian cause.

His Highness added, “We affirm our firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights, including the establishment of a state on the 1967 borders.”

He stressed the need for “not to be complacent to avoid a second wave of the Corona epidemic,” revealing that Doha will not hesitate to take firm measures in the event of an outbreak.

His Highness praised the health system in Qatar, saying that it had “proven its worth in dealing with the Corona pandemic.”