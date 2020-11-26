His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, arrived in Ankara today at noon on an official visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkey.

Upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at Ankara International Airport, His Highness was received by His Excellency Mr. Lotfi Alwan, Minister of Finance and Treasury, His Excellency Mr. Salem Mubarak Shafi Al Shafi, the State’s Ambassador to Turkey, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Mustafa Kokso, the Turkish Ambassador to the State, and His Excellency Mr. Sergeon Gilfun, Deputy Mayor of Istanbul. And the members of the Qatari embassy.